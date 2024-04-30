Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Canada Goose stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
