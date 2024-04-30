Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Canada Goose by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Canada Goose by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

