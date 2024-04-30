Reviewing Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) & British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ispire Technology and British American Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A British American Tobacco 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $115.61 million 2.50 -$6.10 million ($0.19) -27.00 British American Tobacco $27.28 billion 2.42 -$17.87 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Ispire Technology and British American Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ispire Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than British American Tobacco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -7.14% -32.56% -9.47% British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Ispire Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It also distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.