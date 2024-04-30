Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) versus ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Head to Head Review

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.09% 12.54% 7.79% ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Metallus and ArcelorMittal South Africa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metallus and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion 0.69 $69.40 million $1.46 14.73 ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.50 billion N/A $161.46 million N/A N/A

ArcelorMittal South Africa has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus.

Volatility and Risk

Metallus has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metallus beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.

