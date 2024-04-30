Reviewing BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BHP Group and Lifezone Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $53.82 billion 2.67 $12.92 billion N/A N/A Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.8% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for BHP Group and Lifezone Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 5 3 0 2.38 Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

BHP Group currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.99%. Lifezone Metals has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 92.74%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than BHP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BHP Group beats Lifezone Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

