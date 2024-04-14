Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,291.54

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,291.54 ($41.66) and traded as high as GBX 3,662 ($46.35). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,568 ($45.16), with a volume of 180,078 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($48.10) to GBX 4,400 ($55.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,964.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,458.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,293.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,333.33%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

