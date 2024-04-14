Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $236.69

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 236.69 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.11). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.09), with a volume of 84,941 shares traded.

Galliford Try Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,742.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.