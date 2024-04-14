MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
