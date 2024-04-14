Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $236.03

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.03 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 236.50 ($2.99). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 231.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 155,813 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 325 ($4.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295 ($3.73).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.16.

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.