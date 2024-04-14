Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issued By William Blair

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Aehr Test Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

