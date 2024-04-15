Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,272 shares of company stock valued at $616,010. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Cardlytics has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

