Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN: CVR) recently:

4/12/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

