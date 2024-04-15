Haemonetics’ (HAE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $105.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,017,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 114.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

