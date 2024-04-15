Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,076.49 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,089.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,004.53.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

