Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,800 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after acquiring an additional 196,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $105.14 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

