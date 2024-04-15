Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $276.39 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,263,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,493 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $276,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,361,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after acquiring an additional 468,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $56.83 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

