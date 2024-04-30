Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -1.00. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.