DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Up 9.8% in April

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DV

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after acquiring an additional 301,011 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,082,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,436,000 after buying an additional 441,278 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.