Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Increases By 6.3%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 880,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,649 shares of company stock valued at $920,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 118.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 103,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.17 million, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.