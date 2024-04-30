ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
Get Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,489,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ANIP opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
