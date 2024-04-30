ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,620 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,620 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,803 shares of company stock worth $10,363,466 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,489,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.