Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $193,098. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.92.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

