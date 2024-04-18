AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average is $143.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,776 shares of company stock worth $73,818,692. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

