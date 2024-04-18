Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

