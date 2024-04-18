Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.3 %

COIN stock opened at $213.78 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.78 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.18.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

