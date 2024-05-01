Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

