Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,052 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.