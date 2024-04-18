Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $116.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.94.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

