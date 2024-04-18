ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Up 2.2%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 72,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 872,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

