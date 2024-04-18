iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $503.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.