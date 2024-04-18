Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharvaris in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. venBio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,656,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,577,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,539,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,638,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,440,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

