Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $637.72 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $697.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.37.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

