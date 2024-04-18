Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $469.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

