State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $2,769,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

