Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strs Ohio cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,142,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

