Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Via Renewables

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Via Renewables by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Via Renewables by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Via Renewables by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Via Renewables by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.