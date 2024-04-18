Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%.
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
