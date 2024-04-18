Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

