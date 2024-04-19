7,215 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ORI opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

