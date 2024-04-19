Bilfinger SE (BFLBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2483 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bilfinger’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Bilfinger Price Performance
BFLBY stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.13.
Bilfinger Company Profile
