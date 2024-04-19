Bilfinger SE (BFLBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2483 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bilfinger’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Bilfinger Price Performance

BFLBY stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

