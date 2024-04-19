Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. TD Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

NASDAQ STX opened at $83.44 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

