Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.70

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and traded as low as $39.69. Experian shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 52,077 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Experian alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPGY

Experian Stock Down 2.9 %

About Experian

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.