Financial Review: MGO Global (MGOL) vs. Its Peers

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MGO Global to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MGO Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 326 1389 2091 68 2.49

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 31.16%. Given MGO Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -357.61% -11.28% -10.94%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, indicating that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of MGO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.48 MGO Global Competitors $2.17 billion $142.11 million 16.50

MGO Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MGO Global competitors beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

