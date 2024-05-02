NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Shares Down 3.3%

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 140,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,693,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

NKGen Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NKGen Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NKGen Biotech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of NKGen Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

