IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Up 29.6% After Analyst Upgrade

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares were up 29.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 325. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. IG Design Group traded as high as GBX 166.50 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.98). Approximately 2,258,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,311% from the average daily volume of 160,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.53).

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. The firm has a market cap of £157.25 million, a P/E ratio of -727.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.90.

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

