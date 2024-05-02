Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $8.14

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several research analysts have commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

