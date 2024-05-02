Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $30.69

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AR

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 477,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,490,305 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.