Head to Head Survey: Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) and Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scotts Miracle-Gro and Danakali, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 4 1 0 2.20 Danakali 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than Danakali.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

74.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and Danakali’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scotts Miracle-Gro $3.44 billion 1.13 -$380.10 million ($7.04) -9.69 Danakali N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danakali has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Profitability

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and Danakali’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scotts Miracle-Gro -11.52% -44.37% 1.02% Danakali N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats Danakali on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. It offers hydroponic products that help users to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables using little or no soil; lighting systems and components for use in hydroponic and indoor gardening applications; insect, rodent, and weed control products for home areas; and non-selective weed killer products. The company sells its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Shake N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Performance Organics, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Mother Earth, Botanicare, General Hydroponics, Cyco, Gavita, Agrolux, HydroLogic Purification System, Gro Pro, AeroGarden, Titan, Tomcat, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, Groundclear, and Alchemist brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, and food and drug stores, as well as indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors, retailers, and growers. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

About Danakali

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

