Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Aon plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.55 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AON. Bank of America reduced their price target on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $283.55 on Tuesday. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AON by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

