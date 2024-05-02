GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

About GURU Organic Energy

(Get Free Report)

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.