iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $25.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

