Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,944,000 after buying an additional 2,307,801 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.97.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

