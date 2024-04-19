Michael Kaseta Sells 3,136 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,356.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $192,466.12.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.99.

Liquidia last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

